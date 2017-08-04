Xiaomi Mi 5 to receive MIUI 9 update on August 7

Are you a Xiaomi Mi 5 owner? If your answer is yes, then you are in for a good news. Xiaomi has just announced that it will be rolling the latest MIUI 9 update to the device in the coming week.

We have obtained the information from the official Weibo account of MIUI. The MIUI 9 update will make its way to the Xiaomi Mi 5 on August 7. Initially, the Mi 5 was supposed to get the update in the second batch, but things seem to have changed now. Presumably, the decision has been taken by the company due to the fact that Mi 5 happens to be one of the most popular Xiaomi devices.

There is a catch though. The MIUI 9 update is in the China Beta version which means you have to get yourself enrolled in the Beta program for receiving the update. You can register for the Beta program at the MIUI forum.

Apart from that, Xiaomi also revealed that the MIUI 9 Developer ROM will be pushed out to 12 different models in the next batch starting mid-August. The models are Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5c, Mi Max 2, Mi Max, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi Note Pro, and Redmi 4X.

To make you aware, the MIUI comes in Developer ROM and Stable ROM. As suggested by the name, the Developer ROM is still in testing and gets updates almost every week. However, users should know hoe to successfully flash the ROM on their Xiaomi phones in order to use the Developer ROM.

When it comes to MIUI 9, Xiaomi has introduced a slew of new features that will refine the user experience and give a refreshed look to the interface. The new features include split-screen mode, picture-in-picture mode, a Smart advert filter, Smart Assistant, Smart App launcher, System optimization etc.