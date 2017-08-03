Xiaomi Mi Max 2 goes on sale in India: Exciting offers from Reliance Jio

Xiaomi's latest smartphone Mi Max 2 has now gone up for sale in India. The sale went live starting at 10 AM IST and the smartphone that is available is a 4GB RAM + 64GB inbuilt storage variant which comes in a black color.

The smartphone is available in e-commerce website like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, Paytm Mall, and also through the company's own website Mi.com. Furthermore, Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is also available across several offline stores in the country. The handset is priced at Rs. 16,999.

Besides, if you are an interested buyer then on purchasing the smartphone you will be getting some interesting offers as well. Consumers who are enrolled in the Jio Prime membership plan will get up to 100GB additional Reliance Jio 4G data on purchasing the device. In addition, users can also avail 10GB additional data on every recharge of Rs. 309 or above. This is limited to 10 recharges up to March 31, 2018.

While that sounds exciting, let's have a look at some of the key features and specs of the smartphone.

Display, Processors, RAM and Storage Xiaomi Mi Max 2 sports a 6.44-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display along with Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC which is coupled with 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of storage, the handset offers 64GB inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Camera, Battery and Software The smartphone is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera that includes a Sony IMX386 sensor (with 1.25-micron pixels), PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and dual-LED flash. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera with a f/2.0 aperture and real-time beautification mode. Mi Max 2 is backed by a 5300mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. The dual-SIM (Micro+Nano) Xiaomi Mi Max 2 runs MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. Other Features Connectivity options in Xiaomi Mi Max 2 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C, Bluetooth v4.2, and GPS/ A-GPS. The smartphone also comes with sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, an infrared sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset weighs 211 grams and measures 174.1x88.7x7.6mm.