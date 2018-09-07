Xiaomi Mi 8 receives Android 9 Pie beta based on MIUI 10: All you need to know

Xiaomi released its first MIUI 10 back in May in China, and later it was released globally in July. The latest MIUI 10 brings a lot of features to Xiaomi smartphones including the optimized performance of the system, new natural sounds, full-screen gestures, and more. The company has always treated its users with the latest version of Android, and now the company is rolling out the Android Pie-based on MIUI 10 for the Xiaomi Mi 8 in China. The company has officially twitted and said that the update will soon push to the global users also.

However, XDA Developers has made the China ROM available for download, so if you are not in China you can download the custom ROM and install the new update on your Xiaomi Mi 8 device. But, do remember that this version doesn't come with Google Play Services and only Mandarin and English languages are supported. According to XDA Developers, this is a recovery ROM, so there is no need of formatting your device before updating it.

Also note that this update comes with anti-rollback protect to the Mi 8, which means you won't be able to downgrade. The company has been rolling out this to many devices and now it arrives at Mi 8.

Just to recall, the Xiaomi Mi 8 sports a 6.21-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution along with a notch on top of the display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with no micro SD card slot.

The smartphone has a dual 12 MP cameras with standard and a telephoto lens. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera, which supports Face Unlock even in a low light situation using Infrared technology.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,400 mAh non-removable battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port, which also doubles as an audio jack, as the smartphones do not have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack.