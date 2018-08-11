Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition with Snapdragon 710 SoC and 8GB RAM likely in tow

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 SoC was introduced in May to cater to the mid-range smartphones. Soon after the launch of the chipset, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE was unveiled as the first ever Snapdragon 710-powered device. Now, it looks like the 'Apple of China' is in plans to announce more such devices in the coming months.

While the Mi 8 series is yet to be released globally, a recent image leak tips that the lineup will get another device in the offing. The upcoming device is speculated to be dubbed Mi 8 Youth Edition and is expected to make use of the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Furthermore, the leaked information suggests that the processor will be paired with 8GB RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Edition leak

As per a Weibo post via Xiaomi Today, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone could be a variant of the Mi 8. it could arrive with a Snapdragon 710 paired with 8GB RAM as mentioned above and an improved battery as well.

Though the leaked image doesn't directly hint at the Snapdragon 710 SoC, it claims that the processor will be different from the one used on the standard variant of Mi 8. We can expect the device in speculation to arrive with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display and flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with two 12MP sensors.

Is it the Xiaomi Mi 8X?

Earlier this week, we came across reports regarding another mid-range smartphone likely to be dubbed Xiaomi Mi 8X. This device is also expected to get the power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and a 3100mAh battery. The leak was accompanied by a set of hands-on images of the device. It appeared to a striking resemblance to the Mi 8 and Mi 8 SE. However, the other details of the smartphone remain unknown for now.

Given that we have seen two new smartphones from the Chinese smartphone maker hit the rumor mills, it remains to be seen if the Mi 8X and Mi 8 Youth Edition are one and the same. However, there are possibilities for these smartphones to be variants of the Mi 8 both getting the power from the Snapdragon 710 chipset. We need to await an official confirmation from the company regarding the upcoming device for further clarity.