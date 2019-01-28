Xiaomi Mi 9 with in-display fingerprint scanner to be unveiled on February 19

We have already seen quite a lot of reports regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone - the Mi 9. Previously, there were claims that the device could be launched at the MWC 2019. Now, it is likely that the company will launch this device at a separate event ahead of the tech show slated to debut late next month.

As per the latest information that has been surfaced on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is likely pegged for a February 2019 launch. The smartphone has been teased along with the alleged launch date. The teaser also shows that it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a feature that we have already seen in many smartphones including Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

Xiaomi Mi 9 in-display fingerprint sensor

Going by the latest teaser, the Mi 9 is touted to flaunt a fast and reliable in-display fingerprint sensor. The teaser spotted by AndroidPure indicates that the launch date is February 19. But we are yet to get an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the same. If you don't remember, the previous reports tipped that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3 will be launched in China in February.

Given that the launch date appears to fall ahead of the MWC 2019 tech show, we can expect the company to host a separate event for the launch of its upcoming smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 9 rumored specs

As per the existing rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is believed to arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This screen is said to have a tall aspect ratio of 19:9 and feature a waterdrop notch at its top. Under its hood, it is likely to use the newly launched Snapdragon 855 SoC teamed up with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

When it comes to its camera department, this smartphone is expected to make use of a triple camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor and a 3D ToF sensor as well. The selfie camera is likely to be a 24MP unit with Sony IMX576 sensor. The other speculated aspects include Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 and a 3500mAh battery with 24W fast charging support.