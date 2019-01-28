ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi 9 with in-display fingerprint scanner to be unveiled on February 19

Xiaomi Mi 9 could be launched at a separate event before the MWC 2019 tech show.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    We have already seen quite a lot of reports regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone - the Mi 9. Previously, there were claims that the device could be launched at the MWC 2019. Now, it is likely that the company will launch this device at a separate event ahead of the tech show slated to debut late next month.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 with in-display fingerprint scanner coming on February 19
    Source  

     

    As per the latest information that has been surfaced on Weibo, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is likely pegged for a February 2019 launch. The smartphone has been teased along with the alleged launch date. The teaser also shows that it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is a feature that we have already seen in many smartphones including Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 in-display fingerprint sensor

    Going by the latest teaser, the Mi 9 is touted to flaunt a fast and reliable in-display fingerprint sensor. The teaser spotted by AndroidPure indicates that the launch date is February 19. But we are yet to get an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the same. If you don't remember, the previous reports tipped that the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE and 5G variant of the Mi Mix 3 will be launched in China in February.

    Given that the launch date appears to fall ahead of the MWC 2019 tech show, we can expect the company to host a separate event for the launch of its upcoming smartphone.

    Xiaomi Mi 9 rumored specs

    As per the existing rumors, the Xiaomi Mi 9 is believed to arrive with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. This screen is said to have a tall aspect ratio of 19:9 and feature a waterdrop notch at its top. Under its hood, it is likely to use the newly launched Snapdragon 855 SoC teamed up with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

     

    When it comes to its camera department, this smartphone is expected to make use of a triple camera module with a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor and a 3D ToF sensor as well. The selfie camera is likely to be a 24MP unit with Sony IMX576 sensor. The other speculated aspects include Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 and a 3500mAh battery with 24W fast charging support.

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 12:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue