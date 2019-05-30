Xiaomi Mi 9T Teased With Pop-Up Selfie Camera: Is Rebranded Redmi K20? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu A new teaser from Xiaomi makes us believe that the company could be working on a new high-end device but is it the rebranded Redmi K20?

Back in February this year, Xiaomi announced the flagship Mi 9 series. Now, it looks like the company is all set to add a new variant to the series with a device allegedly dubbed Mi 9T. Recently, this smartphone was spotted on certification databases in Taiwan and Thailand hinting its imminent launch. Now, it looks like the teaser image of the Xiaomi Mi 9T has hit the web.

Well, the Chinese brand has taken to Twitter to share a teaser image of the smartphone showing triple cameras and gradient design at the rear. The tweet also comes with #PopUpInStyle hashtag suggesting that there will be a pop-up selfie camera instead of the traditional waterdrop notch seen on the Mi 9.

Xiaomi Mi 9T promotional teaser

From the teaser and the device shown in it, it looks like the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will be identical to the standard variant launched in February. The device appears to have triple cameras at its rear with the three lenses positioned vertically and a gradient back. As there is no cut-out for the fingerprint sensor, it looks like there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor for the authentication purposes.

We don't expect it to be rebranded Redmi K20

Recently, as the Mi 9T received certification from several databases, there were claims that this smartphone could be the rebranded Redmi K20 in the global markets. But this appears to be a different device as the design at the rear is different. However, we cannot come to a conclusion that the device seen on the teaser is the alleged Mi 9T. So, we cannot come to any conclusion right now until there is an official confirmation from the company.

But we can expect it to be a high-end device featuring the Snapdragon 855 SoC similar to the Redmi K20 Pro launched recently and the flagship Mi 9 series. Also, it is expected to run Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 out of the box. The other aspects remain unknown and we can expect further details to hit the web in the coming days as the device could be nearing its launch.