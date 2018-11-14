Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite to soon receive Android 9 Pie update

Google had released the Android 9 Pie stable update for the users back in August this year. Following the launch of the Android Pie, a number of smartphone manufacturers had started releasing the update for their respective smartphones. While Nokia and Essential Phone were the first to bring the Android Pie update, the other brands also started catching up by releasing the beta or stable Android 9 Pie update for their devices.

The Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has also lined up some of its smartphones to receive the Android Pie update. Now, the company is reportedly looking for beta testers who would like to take part in Xiaomi's upcoming Android Pie update. Xiaomi is prepping up its devices so that it can roll out the latest Android Pie update for its devices.

Xiaomi recently took it to its official MIUI website to reveal that it is now seeking for Mi A2 Lite users who are interested in testing the latest Android Pie update on their smartphones. Registering for the latest Android 9 Pie update is fairly simple and all a user will need to do is download the MIUI Global Forum app from the Google Play Store. Once the app is downloaded and installed on the device, the users will then need to fill an online form and send over their EMI so that they can participate in the program. The information needs to be submitted by 18th November and if the user is selected for the program then they will be informed by Xiaomi regarding the same.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is one of the decent mid-tier smartphone available in the market which sports a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on top and has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The Mi A2 Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz and is paired with Adreno 506 GPU to render the graphics. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants including 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64Gb storage variant You also get the option to expand the storage up too 256GB via microSD card.