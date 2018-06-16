ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 concept shows alleged design and specifications

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been visualized by this concept designer.

By:

Related Articles

    Xiaomi was rumored to unveil the Mi Max 3 at its annual product launch event on May 31 along with the Mi 8 series of smartphones. But the company's CEO Lei Jun confirmed that the smartphone will be arriving in July. Recently, we came across a list of Xiaomi devices rumored to be launched later this year and the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was also one of the upcoming models.

    Xiaomi Mi Max 3 concept shows alleged design and specifications

    As the device is expected to be unveiled next month, the rumors and leaks regarding the same are increasing in number. Recently, we came across a leaked screenshot shared on Weibo showing the key specifications of the phone. Now, a YouTube channel shows the Mi Max 3 concept design. It looks like the concepts were based on the existing reports as the specification appear to be similar.

    Alleged design

    The smartphone has been imagined to flaunt a bezel-less design with narrow bezels at the sides and bottom. The bezel at the top seems to be relatively thicker as it houses the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. To our relief, it does not have a notch on top of the display, which is the recent rage among the manufacturers. At the rear, there seem to be dual cameras with the two lenses positioned horizontally at the top rear corner. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor as well at the rear of the Mi Max 3.

    Xiaomi Mi Max 3 rumored specs

    Most specifications are in line with the recently leaked specs. In this concept video, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been imagined to feature a gigantic 6.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is claimed to be powered by a Snapdragon 635 SoC while the previous reports have tipped at the usage of the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

    The other aspects that we get to see in the Mi Max 3 concept video include 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage space, Android 8.0 Oreo, a USB Type-C port, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage. What's interesting is the alleged 5500mAh battery, which is rumored to support Quick Charge 3.0.

    Concept video

    You can watch the concept video of the Mi Max 3 from here to know how the device has been envisioned by the concept designer.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue