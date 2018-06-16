Xiaomi Mi Max 3 concept shows alleged design and specifications

Alleged design

The smartphone has been imagined to flaunt a bezel-less design with narrow bezels at the sides and bottom. The bezel at the top seems to be relatively thicker as it houses the selfie camera, earpiece and other sensors. To our relief, it does not have a notch on top of the display, which is the recent rage among the manufacturers. At the rear, there seem to be dual cameras with the two lenses positioned horizontally at the top rear corner. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor as well at the rear of the Mi Max 3.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 rumored specs

Most specifications are in line with the recently leaked specs. In this concept video, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 has been imagined to feature a gigantic 6.99-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is claimed to be powered by a Snapdragon 635 SoC while the previous reports have tipped at the usage of the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

The other aspects that we get to see in the Mi Max 3 concept video include 3GB/4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage space, Android 8.0 Oreo, a USB Type-C port, and a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage. What's interesting is the alleged 5500mAh battery, which is rumored to support Quick Charge 3.0.

Concept video

You can watch the concept video of the Mi Max 3 from here to know how the device has been envisioned by the concept designer.