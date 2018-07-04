Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked TPU cases give a glance at the design

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to be unveiled sometime this month but the exact launch date remains to be unknown. Lately, the smartphone is hitting the headlines quite frequently in the form of leaked images or certification listings. Following the leaked retail box image, photos of the transparent Mi Max 3 TPU cases have emerged online shedding light on the alleged design of the upcoming device.

TPU cases reveal the design

The Mi Max 3 images show that the smartphone will arrive with some aesthetic changes in comparison to its predecessor. The TPU case images show that there will be a vertical dual-camera setup at the top left corner. The fingerprint sensor seems to retain the same position as the Xiaomi Mi Max 2.

From the leaked TPU cases of the Mi Max 3, we can make out that there is a cutout for a 3.5mm audio jack and one for the IR blaster on the top edge. The right edge seems to have cutouts for the power key and volume rocker. At the bottom, it can be seen that there will be cutouts for the speaker and a USB Type-C port for charging.

On the whole, the upcoming Mi Max 3 will be a gigantic device like the previous generation models in the Mi Max lineup. Also, the major design change will be the presence of a dual-camera setup.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 TENAA listing

In the past, we came across a leaked TENAA listing revealing the alleged specifications of the Mi Max 3. Going by the same, the device is expected to arrive with a 6.99-inch notchless display with a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is expected to be equipped with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 632 SoC. This processor is believed to work along with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB/128GB storage space.

The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is likely to arrive with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with the latest version of MIUI (newly launched MIUI 10) out of the box. The other goodies those are rumored include a 12MP primary sensor (another sensor of the dual-camera is not known) and an 8MP selfie camera.

Lately, we came across a variant of the device allegedly dubbed Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro. It is believed that this one might arrive with the newly announced Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

