Xiaomi CEO teases the Mi Max 3 ahead of official launch

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 passed through the TENNA certification two weeks back in China. Now, the company's CEO Lei Jun has shared an image of the retail box of the phone. He also added that there is a lot of buzz around the smartphone and the fans are eagerly waiting to see the next iteration of the device. However, Jun hasn't mentioned anything about the official announcement date of the smartphone.

The shared image of the retail box didn't come with any major information about the phone. The Mi Max 3 box comes with a Mi branding on it with the name of the smartphone written on the top and side of the phone.

According to the TENNA listing, the phone is said to pack a 6.99-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10 out of the box.

On the hardware front, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Both the variants will support additional storage via a microSD card. If this turns out to be true, then the Mi Max 3 will be the second smartphone from Xiaomi to use the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Notably, the Mi 8 SE was launched with the same processor.

On the optical front, Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is expected to come with a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 20MP sensors. The primary 12MP sensor is said to be a Sony IMX363 sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture. other imaging features include dual-tone, dual-LED flash and 4K video recording capability. The smartphone is also said to feature an AI portrait option.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS +GLONASS, USB Type-C.

The device is expected to be launched in color variants - Black, Gray, Gold, Rose Gold and more colors. It's expected to go official sometime later this month. According to the rumors the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 will come with a priced tag of 1699 yuan (approx. Rs. 17,500).

Source