Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro specs leak: Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM and more

Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 8, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and Mi 8 SE on May 31 at an event in China. Within a few days, the company took the wraps off the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro smartphones too. We already know that Xiaomi is in plans to unveil the Mi Max 3 in its home market sometime in July. While we have come across several details regarding the Mi Max 3 lately, latest reports have tipped at a higher-end model with the moniker Mi Max 3 Pro.

According to a Weibo tipster, the specifications of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro have been taken from Xiaomi's official website. This confirms the existence of the smartphone and that it could be unveiled sometime soon, probably alongside the Mi Max 3.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 Pro specifications

From the leaked screenshot, we get to know that the Mi Max 3 Pro could arrive with a gigantic 6.9-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the device is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB default storage space. We can expect the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone to have a microSD card slot for expandable storage space.

The Mi Max 3 Pro might run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The other aspects revealed online include the presence of dual stereo speakers and a dual-camera setup at its rear. The primary camera at the rear is likely to use a Sony IMX363 sensor.

The leaked screenshot of the specifications does not stop with revealing these details alone. It also reveals that the smartphone from Xiaomi's stable could employ a 5400mAh battery with fast charging support. It looks like this phone will arrive in Black and Gold color options.

Recently, the Xiaomi Mi Max 3 was spotted at the TENAA certification database. This listing revealed the presence of a capacious 6000mAh battery. Even the previous rumors and speculations have hinted at the presence of such a mammoth battery operating under its hood, which is the USP of the Mi Max series devices.

As the complete specifications of the Xiaomi smartphone have been leaked, we can expect the same to be launched in July along with the Mi Max 3. Until then we need to await an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the device.