Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 Pro could soon launch with a Snapdragon 710 chipset

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 in China, which is the second smartphone from the company based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core chipset, which also powers the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. And now, according to an e-commerce website listing the company might soon launch a "pro" version of the Mi MAX 3 called as the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 Pro.

The leak

We have heard leaks and rumors about the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 Pro before as well. However, this time the device has been listed on a major e-commerce website in China, which confirms the existence of the pro moniker.

The only major change between the pro and the non-pro moniker is the chipset. The standard Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa-Core chipset, whereas the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 Pro is running on the shiny new Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Octa-Core chipset, which is the first non 800 series chipset from Qualcomm based on 10nm FinFET architecture and is the first 700 series chipset from the US-based silicon company.

Unlike the Mi MAX 3, which is available in both 4 GB and 6 GB RAM option, the Xiami Mi MAX 3 Pro is expected to come with at least 6 GB RAM and is likely to be priced higher than the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3. In fact, the Xiaomi Mi 8 SE is the first Xiaomi smartphone to feature the Snapdragon 710 and the Mi MAX 3 Pro is the second phone on the list.

Specs-sheet

The Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 Pro has a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080px with a 2.5D tempered glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-Core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB onboard storage with a hybrid SIM card slot.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor along with an 8 MP selfie camera. The main camera setup is likely to offer 4K video recording, whereas the video recording capability of the front-facing selfie camera is expected to be capped at 1080p.

Just like the original Mi MAX 3, the smartphone will have a massive 5400 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0 along with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Conclusion

As of now, the listed price on JD.com is 9999 Yuan (Rs 99,999). However, all smartphones before the launch will have the same price and the Xiaomi Mi MAX 3 Pro is expected to be priced at 1999 Yuan (Rs 19,999).