Xiaomi Mi Max 3 with 6GB RAM, 5400mAh battery to be announced on July 19

Xiaomi is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming smartphone Mi Max 3. The company has already sent out media invites for the China launch scheduled on July 19. The phone was teased by the company's CEO a week ago.

The smartphone recently got certified by TENAA which revealed that it will come with a 6.99-inch Full HD+ IPS 2.5D curved glass display, and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the Mi Max 3 is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC with Adreno 509 GPU.

The smartphone is said to be available in three RAM and storage variants. One with 3GB RAM 32GB of onboard storage, second with 4GB RAM 64GB storage, and the high-end one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes with a dual camera module with a 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, dual-tone LED flash and 5MP secondary camera with AI portraits. On the front, the phone houses an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity part, the Mi Max 3 offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4 / 5GHz) MIMO, Bluetooth 5, GPS +GLONASS and dual sim support. The dimensions of the phone are 176.15×87.4×7.99mm and weigh around 221g. It will have a USB Type-C port and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back.

The Mi Max 3 is backed by a 5400mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 using the bundled 18W charger. It runs MIUI 9 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to MIUI 10. The Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is said to come in black, gray, rose gold and more color options. So far the pricing of the device is not revealed by the company. So we have to wait until it goes official on July 19.

