Xiaomi Mi Max 3 live images leaked; reveals key design elements

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 is one of the most-anticipated smartphone this year The device was recently spotted on TENAA Chinese regulatory agency listings. This also indicates that the smartphone will soon be made official.

If you are among one of them who is anxiously waiting for Xiaomi to reveal the Mi Max 3, then you must be happy to see live pictures of the smartphone. The live images shows the back panel of the phone. Looking at the images anyone can say that Xiaomi's upcoming smartphone is going to include a dual-camera setup on the rear panel.

Along with the rear camera modules, the back panel also houses a fingerprint sensor. Since the smartphone is expected to be powered by a huge 5,400mAh battery, the rear panel seems to be pretty large.

The rear panel also comes with a Mi branding on the bottom, while looking closely you will also notice a charging port on the bottom of the panel.

Earlier we reported that the Mi Max 3 is believed to flaunt a metal back and a glass front. The device is expected to be launched in two color variants - gold and black. The leaked TENAA listing shows the device will pack a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is likely to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 10 out- of -the -box.

, the smartphone is believed to draw power from a Snapdragon 710 SoC paired with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Both the variants will support additional storage via a microSD card.

If the listing turns out to be true, then the Mi Max 3 will be the second smartphone from Xiaomi to use the Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 bestows a dual-camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 20MP sensors. The primary 12MP sensor is said to be a Sony IMX363 sensor with PDAF and f/2.0 aperture. The other imaging features include dual-tone, dual-LED flash and 4K video recording capability.

Source