    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Might Feature Fast Wireless Charging, Hints Executive

    By
    |

    We have been coming across reports regarding the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone since the past few months. Following the speculations, Xiaomi confirmed that it will not be unveiled in August. While it remains to be known when this device will be launched, there are fresh speculations regarding the same.

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Might Feature Fast Wireless Charging, Hints Executive

     

    Now, the Product Director at Xiaomi, Wang Teng has revealed some details about the next-generation flagship smartphone from the company. He has revealed, "so it seems - the charging is worth looking forward to" in response to a query asking if the next Mi Mix will have fast charging. Notably, Mi 9 is the first smartphone in the world to arrive with 20W fast wireless charging support. And, it looks like Mi Mix 4 have a better tech.

    100W Fast Charging Expected

    As the executive has left a hint that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will charge faster than the Mi 9, there are speculations that it might arrive with the 100W fast charging that was demonstrated by Xiaomi a few months back. The Xiaomi Super Charge Turbo feature was teased by the company's president Lin Bin on Weibo. It depends on 100W output and has 5A/20V rating. But the talk is about wireless charging and there is no word regarding it.

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Rumors

    Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 is likely to arrive with the latest and most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. The upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is expected to feature an edge-to-edge design. Also, there are speculations that there will be support for 5G connectivity.

    Previous reports have hinted that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will have a periscope lens camera technology, which is likely to produce lossless images of the subject at a distance. While this feature is yet to be confirmed by the company, the Mi Mix 4 is said to feature a Samsung GW1 64MP sensor. Notably, the company's sub-brand Redmi is also in plans to integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor in this device.

     

    Our Take On Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 Features

    From the rumors, we can expect the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 to arrive with all the goodies seen in the flagship smartphones of today. Moreover, the 100W fast charging tech will be an USP of the smartphone as it was demoed to be superior than Oppo VOOC 3.0 fast charging. However, we cannot come to any conclusion without an official confirmation from the company.

    MyDrivers

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 16:15 [IST]
