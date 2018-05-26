Alleged Xiaomi Mi Note 5 specs and price leak; May 31 launch likely

We nearing the Xiaomi 2018 Annual Product Launch slated to happen on May 31 in China. With only a few more days for the event, the rumors and leaks related to the upcoming products seem not to cease. Apart from the MIUI 10, Mi 8 and Mi Band 3, the company could have many other products on the cards. Lately, we came across a leaked image of the Redmi 6, which was later spotted at the TENAA database.

Now, the fresh information is that the company could be working on a new device alleged to be dubbed Mi Note 5. We say so as an image spotted on a Weibo has revealed what appear to be specifications and pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Note 5.

What to expect from Mi Note 5?

The leaked image shows that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi Note 5 could flaunt a 5.99-inch Full Screen 2.0 display, which was seen on the Mi Mix 2s. With such a design, there will negligible bezels at the sides and top with only a noticeable bezel at the bottom on the Mi Note 5.

The image also reveals that the smartphone could make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The imaging aspects might include 4-axis OIS for better photography. There will also be support for 43 global frequency bands. Though we have come across the leaked image, it is skeptical and we need to take this as a dose of skepticism until we get an official heads-off from the company.

It does not stop with revealing the specifications alone. The image also suggests that the device could be priced at 2299 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,500).

Spotted on certification site

In addition to this, a 91mobiles report has revealed that the Mi Note 5 has been recently spotted on the Eurasian certification website. The image above shows the device listed along with Mi A2, Black Shark, Mi Mix 2s, Mi 6X and Redmi Note 5 Pro. Recently, we saw some upcoming smartphones on the EEC certification site.

It is not surprising to see an upcoming Mi Note series device but the company took the wraps off the Mi Note 3 in September last year and it should bring the Mi Note 4 to the table this year. This leaves us with a speculation if the alleged device in question might really see the light of the day or now. Moreover, this series is one of the premium ones from Xiaomi and the use of the SD 835 leads to doubts regarding its existence.