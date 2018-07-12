Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 gets a MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM: India launch expected

MIUI 10 is the latest custom operating system from Xiaomi, which is based on Android AOSP. The MIUI 10 was made available for a couple of devices in India, including the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. And now, the update is also available for the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4, the latest tablet from Xiaomi running on MIUI 9.

The tab comes pre-loaded with the Chinese version of the MIUI 9, which misses out on Google Play support and the release of the MIUI 10 Global Beta hints that the tablet could launch internationally (including India). Considering the Chinese pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 could cost as less as Rs 14,000.

Chinese pricing

1,099 Yuan (Rs 11,500) for 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage (Wi-Fi Only)

1,399 Yuan (Rs 14,500) for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (Wi-Fi Only)

1,499 Yuan (Rs 15,600) for 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage (Wi-Fi and LTE)

The Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 is the most affordable smartphone which is running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa-core chipset. In fact, the tablet is priced at a much lower price than that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Just like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the MIUI 10 for the Mi Pad 4 comes with a version 8.7.5. Do not install the update if you wish to roll back to the stable version as Xiaomi has disabled downgrading from MIUI 10 beta update from 8.7.5 and above version.

If you want to install the MIUI 10 Global Beta (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) make sure to backup your device, as flashing a beta ROM will wipe the storage entirely. Click here to download the ROM

Xiaomi Mi Pad 4 specifications

The Mi Pad 4 flaunts an 8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels. The device has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a contrast ratio of 1200:1. Under its hood, the device operates an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process. The tablet comes in two storage variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI, the Mi Pad 4 sports a 13MP camera at its rear with f/2.0 aperture. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor with a Samsung S5K5E8 sensor and f/2.0 aperture. It comes in Wi-Fi and 4G LTE variants as mentioned above. Both the variants come with other connectivity aspects such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a USB Type-C port. A 6000mAh battery powers the Mi Pad 4 providing enough backup to the tablet.

Via