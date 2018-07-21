Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta ROM 8.7.19 rolled out

Xiaomi has become consistent in rolling out updates to its smartphones. Once again, there is good news for the Xiaomi users as the company has started rolling out MIUI 10 global beta ROM 8.7.19. Lately, there were claims that the Xiaomi users are experiencing some bugs and were looking out for updates to fix the same.

If you own a Xiaomi smartphone, then here we brief you about the MIUI 10 global beta ROM 8.7.19. Well, you can get to know the supported devices, how you can update to the same and a lot more from here.

Xiaomi MIUI 10 global beta update changelog

Xiaomi has rolled out the MIUI 10 global beta ROM version 8.7.19. Many users were facing issues with the previous update, the beta version 8.7.12. With the latest update, the company intends to fix these bugs. Talking about the changelog, this update enhances the overall stability, fixes the issues in the file manager, resolves clock app issues and the issue wherein the notification LED stays on even when there aren't any new notifications.

The users of the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were experiencing an issue. They were not able to save photos in the Mi Cloud with the blur effect. Also, there were issues such as improper syncing of messages in Messages app and trouble with the FC security component.

List of supported devices

The MIUI 10 global beta ROM update 8.7.19 is compatible with all the devices that received the previous 8.7.12 update. The list includes Mi series devices such as Mi Max, Mi Max Prime, Mi Mix 2, Mi Mix 2S, Mi Note 2, Mi Max 2, Mi 6, Mi 6, Mi 5S and Mi 5S Plus. It also supports Redmi devices such as Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 5 and Redmi 5A.

How to install MIUI 10 global beta update

The MIUI 10 global beta 8.7.19 comes with a slew of bug fixes and improvements as mentioned above. The update will be rolled out to the users of the supported devices in the coming days as an OTA update. But this will happen only if the devices are already running MIUI 10. Other users will have to install the same manually.

To do so, the users have to unlock the bootloader and then install the latest MIUI 10 update using TWRP. For this, users need to download the update separately and then reset the device and install the latest update.