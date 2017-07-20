Xiaomi to start MIUI 9 beta testing with Mi 6 and Redmi Note 4X

Xiaomi is gearing up to announce the launch of MIUI 9 on July 26. With less than a week's time, the company has started roping in beta testers.

Though a long list of devices will be compatible to receive the upcoming MIUI 9 interface, only a handful of them will get the update initially for the testing purpose. Those fortunate devices are the flagship Mi 6 and the best selling Redmi Note 4/Note 4X, claims the Mi forum. The beta update will be rolled out to these smartphones before making it public to everyone.

This year, the MIUI update arriving late in comparison to the roll out of the MIUI 8 in the last year. Also, the MIUI 9 will be available only to four devices including the upcoming Mi 5X to be announced on July 26.

While the closed beta testing is all set to debut soon, there are claims that the public beta testing will be started in September. Later, Xiaomi is claimed to begin the roll out of the MIUI 9 update to those devices eligible to receive the same.

Previously, Xiaomi revealed the complete list of devices those will be compatible for the MIUI 9 beta testing. The list includes Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5c, Mi 4, Mi 4S, Mi 4c, Mi 3, Mi 2/2S, Mi Mix, Mi Max, Mi Max 2, Mi Note 2, Mi Note, Mi Pad 2, Mi Pad 1, Redmi Note 4/Note 4X, Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 2, Redmi Note, Redmi Pro, Redmi 4X, Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 3S/Prime, Redmi 3, Redmi 2A, Redmi 2/Prime, Redmi 1S, and Redmi 1.

Notably, the beta update will be rolled out initially to the Chinese variants and the details regarding international models of these devices will be revealed later.