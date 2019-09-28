Xiaomi MIUI Camera App Could Support 8K Video Recording At 30 FPS News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi just hit the tech headlines with the launch of the first smartphone with a whopping 108MP camera sensor. Well, the talk is about the Mi MIX Alpha featuring a wrap-around display that makes it look like a gadget from the future. But that's not all that Xiaomi is working on for now as the company is all set to bring new imaging capabilities as well.

For the Mi MIX Alpha, the company used a high-resolution image sensor as mentioned above. Now, it looks like it is all set to bring new video-centric capabilities as well to smartphones. As per a report by XDA Developers, the MIUI Camera app meant for future Xiaomi smartphones is all set to be capable of recording 8K videos at 30fps.

MIUI Camera App 8K Video Recording

Besides the Mi MIX Alpha, the Mi 9 Pro 5G and MIUI 11 were also announced. The new iteration of the custom ROM is based on Android 10 and is all set to be rolled out from mid-October. The new custom skin will bring improvements to the interface and an updated camera app too.

As per the report, the app sheds light on the new features that will be rolled out to the cameras on future smartphones from Xiaomi. XDA junior member kackskrz notes that there will be an inclusion of strings to capture 8K or UHD videos at 30 frames per second.

The codes reveal evidence that users can configure the video quality to the output resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels, which is 8K resolution. It also appears to have a new drawable resource for 8K videos at 30fps recording mode. Furthermore, the MIUI Camera app has an image showing 8K @ 30fps besides the Mi logo. This makes it clear that Xiaomi is prepping on adding 8K video recording support at 30fps. However, there remains to be no clarity regarding when this feature will be rolled out and which device will get it first. It is yet to be revealed if the Mi MIX Alpha will get this feature.

What We Think

Moreover, the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor does not support recording 8K videos. The sensor can capture up to 6K videos at 30fps. For 8K video recording, Xiaomi needs a new image sensor and a processor with native support for 8K videos at 30fps. Notably, the Spectra 380 ISP on the Snapdragon 855 SoC offers native support for 4K videos at 60fps.

