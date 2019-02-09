Xiaomi patent shows a truly bezel-less smartphone display

Xiaomi seems to be working on a true bezel-less display smartphone. At least that's what the new patent filing for the company suggests. First spotted by LetsGoDigital, the patent describes a smartphone display that is curved on all four sides. It's basically a Samsung Galaxy S9 but with a curved screen on top as well as the bottom.

It looks pretty cool, but how practical the design would remain the biggest question. The patent drawings show no front camera hole on the display, which means the company would be working on a new camera tech as well. The company will also have to keep in mind the durability of the glass, as it will be vulnerable to damages after accidental falls.

Well, this goes without saying that this is just a patent and there's a possibility that the device might never make it to the production stage. Many companies patent a lot of new designs, but not all of them turn into reality.

Besides, the company is also working on a smartphone with a punch hole display. The company seems to be taking cues from competitors like Huawei and Samsung who already have such smartphones in their portfolios.

As per a listing on the World Intellectual Property Office WIPO via LetsGoDigital, the company won a patent for the dual punch hole design. The implementation of the dual punch holes on the display followed by Xiaomi appears to be a bit different from what's expected on the Samsung Galaxy S10+.