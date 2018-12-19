Xiaomi Play teasers show front and rear design in full glory

Earlier this week, Xiaomi confirmed that it will launch the Xiaomi Play in China on December 24. Following the official confirmation, the company has shared fresh teasers shedding light on its design. Xiaomi has already launched a few notch display smartphones but the upcoming device appears to feature a waterdrop notch making it different from other offerings from the company.

In addition to the waterdrop notch, the rear of the device appears to feature a glass panel. The teasers on Weibo show a purple color rear panel with bright lines running towards the bottom. There appears to be a dual camera module with the two lenses stacked vertically. Also, the device has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Poco F1 or Redmi 7 Pro?

It is speculated to be a gaming smartphone, which is likely the rebranded version of the Poco F1 launched in India in August starting from Rs. 20,999. Contrary to this, a leaked TENAA listing reveals the alleged design and key specifications of an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone, which is claimed to be the Redmi 7 Pro. But the design hints that it could be the soon to be launched Xiaomi Play.

Recently, three variants of an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone were certified revealing some of the key details. Following the same, the TENAA certification also appeared showing that the device could be launched in nearly 10 colors including blue, red, gold, rose gold, black, green, pink, silver, gray and white. From the teasers, we can make out that the device is aimed at the younger audience and the wide variety of colors add to this.

Expected Xiaomi Play specifications

From the TENAA certification listing, we can expect the smartphone to be launched with a 5.84-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under its hood, this smartphone is likely to make use of a 2.3GHz octa-core processor paired with up to 6GB RAM. The device is believed to be launched in three storage variants such as 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. It would also have a microSD card slot for expandable storage support.

For imaging, we can expect it to feature a 12MP primary camera in the dual camera setup at its rear and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The other aspects of this smartphone are likely to include Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI and a 2900mAh battery. Though the pricing of this device is not known, we can expect it to be an affordable offering.