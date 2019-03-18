Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 855 and Android Q News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Poco F2 could be the cheapest smartphone to use the Snapdragon 855 chipset.

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco, which was introduced in mid-2018 is quite successful. Needless to say, the first smartphone from this sub-brand - Poco F1 is one of the bestselling devices in the market. It carries the credits for being the most affordable Snapdragon 845 SoC-powered smartphone. Now, it looks like the company is prepping the next-generation model allegedly dubbed Poco F2.

If the rumors are to be believed, this upcoming device might arrive with the current-generation flagship SoC - Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. We say so as a Geekbench listing of the device with this chipset has surfaced online. And, we can expect the Poco F2 to be the cheapest smartphone to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Poco F2 Geekbench listing

Going by the Geekbench listing dated March 16, 2019, the Poco F2 could feature a Snapdragon 855 SoC. This processor could be paired with 4GB RAM and run Android Q, which will be announced in a few months at the Google I/O conference.

The benchmark listing reveals that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has managed to score 1776 points in the single-core test and 6097 points in the multi-core test. Given that the benchmark scores of the Snapdragon 855 powered devices is over 3000 in the single-core test and over 10000 points in the multi-core test, the Poco F2 benchmark scores appear to be relatively lower. What's confusing is that the listing shows that the Poco F2 has 4GB RAM while the Poco F1 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options.

Talking about its OS, this upcoming smartphone is likely to arrive with Android 9 Pie topped with MIUI 10 out-of-the-box. And, we can expect it to receive the Android Q update after its release in the market.

Meanwhile, the alleged Poco F1 Lite was also spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking database with a Snapdragon 660 SoC, Android 9 Pie and 4GB RAM. While details of these phones have hit the web, we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation.