Xiaomi Redmi 5 India launch: Live stream, full specs, pricing and more

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is expected to be launched in India today at an event. Recently, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones. Also, it came up with the Mi TV 4A smart TV models in the country at affordable price points. Following these launches, Xiaomi started teasing the launch of a compact powerhouse smartphone, which is believed to be the Redmi 5.

The Redmi 5 was unveiled back in December in the company's home market, China along with the Redmi 5 Plus. We have already come across claims that the Redmi 5 Plus is none other than the Redmi Note 5, which was launched in India last month. This makes us believe that the Redmi 5 is to be launched in India today while there is yet to be an official confirmation from the company.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Watch the live stream Xiaomi will launch the Redmi 5 at 3 PM today and will also live stream the launch event online for its fans to catch the action live. You can watch the live stream from http://event.mi.com/in/compactpowerhouse?4567. Amazon exclusive We have already come across a teaser page posted on Amazon India tipping that the Redmi 5 will be exclusive to the online retailer. The teaser page has a slew of teasers of the upcoming smartphone along with the Compact Powerhouse teaser as well. Redmi 5 specs Xiaomi Redmi 5 adorns a 5.7-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 450 SoC. This device comes in three variants - 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space and 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB storage space. The smartphone comes with a microSD card facilitating expandable storage. The imaging aspects of the Redmi 5 include a 12MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The other goodies on board the Redmi 5 are Android 7.1 Nougat topped with MIUI 9, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support and a 3300mAh battery. Expected pricing From the pricing of the Redmi 5 in China, we can expect the smartphone to be priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 11,000 in India. However, we need to await an official confirmation regarding the smartphone's pricing and the variants those might arrive in the country.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!