Xiaomi Redmi 5A visits TENAA once again, two variants possible

We know that Xiaomi is prepping to launch its next-generation budget smartphone dubbed the Redmi 5A. Now, the device has appeared on the Chinese certification website TENAA revealing its complete specifications.

Going by the TENAA listing (Via: GizmoChina), a device that appears to be the Redmi 5A has been listed with the model number MCE3B. The listing has revealed the complete specifications of the device. Previously, what could be a variant of the Redmi 5A with the model number MCT3B was spotted on the TENAA database revealing the key specs and now we have more details.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 renders reveal dual rear cameras and design

The new listing on TENAA shows that the Redmi 5A will arrive in two variants - 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage capacity. The smartphone is said to flaunt a 5-inch HD 720p display. The thickness appears to be 8.35mm and weigh is listed to be 137 grams. The listing tips that the Xiaomi Redmi 5A will arrive in a slew of color options - Black, White, Gold, Blue, Rose Gold, Silver, Red, Gray, and Pink.

Also read: Upcoming Xiaomi Redmi smartphone to feature 18:9 display

Under its hood, the Xiaomi smartphone is tipped to feature a 1.4GHz quad-core processor. Though the name of the chipset is not revealed it is believed to be the Snapdragon 425 SoC. As mentioned above, one variant will have 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and the other variant will have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. For imaging, there will be an 8MP main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter as well. The other aspects those have come to light by the TENAA listing include Android 7.1.2 OS and a 3000mAh battery.

Also read: Xiaomi Mi 7 is likely to feature wireless charging support

A few photos of the alleged Redmi 5A also accompany the TENAA listing. These photos show a metal body that has undergone a three-stage design. There is no fingerprint sensor on board the device as it is an entry-level model. On the pricing front, the Redmi 5A is said to be priced at 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 5,900) for the 2GB+16GB model and 699 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,900) for the 3GB+32GB model.