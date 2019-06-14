You Can Now Flash Redmi 6 Pro Via Recovery And Fastboot ROM News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi had recently released an Android Pie based MIUI 10 stable update for two of its smartphones from the Redmi series in India. The Chinese giant had dished out the Android Pie flavor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi 6 Pro smartphones. Now, the company has made the update available for download.

Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie Update - How To Download?

Xiaomi has started pushing out the Android Pie update based on MIUI 10 skin for the Redmi 6 Pro smartphones globally. The update bounces the firmware build of the device to MIUI 10.3.2PDMMIXM. The update is rolling out as an OTA (over-the-air) to the respective units. Additionally, the latest firmware can also be downloaded manually now in the country.

If you own a Redmi 6 Pro and have not received any notification for the update, then you can also download it manually. The update can be checked in the Settings menu of the device. You will need to visit the System Update section which you can locate under the About phone section.

The update can also be flashed manually using the Recovery ROM and Fastboot ROM files. Both the files are available for download on Mi Community Forum. The process of flashing the update is little complex and if you have any experience with the same then you can easily update your device. Or else, you can wait for the update notification to be available on your handset.

What's New?

The Android Pie update for the Redmi 6 Pro smartphone adds the May 2019 Android security patch to the device. The firmware also brings a fix for some bugs and issues to improve the performance. It resolves the notification badge issue for WhatsApp icon and enables a face to unlock feature for the installed applications.

The update also fixes the issue with the battery warning notification which was not showing up in the landscape mode. The Mi Cloud home page is also revamped with the update. Besides, the update also introduces a system-wide dark mode along with some key Android Pie elements. It brings gesture-based navigation, Adaptive Brightness, and Adaptive Battery among other features.