Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie Update Weighs Around 1.6GB In India

Xiaomi Redmi Note series is quite popular in the Indian market. The Redmi Note Note 5 Pro and the Redmi 6 Pro are amongst the most successful Redmi Note smartphones which were introduced in the past. Both the devices were launched with capable hardware and reasonable price tag which was the secret for their success in the country.

While the Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched with Android v7.1.2 Nougat, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was announced with Android Oreo. Now, both the devices are receiving a stable Android Pie firmware after a long wait. Xiaomi has started rolling out the Android Pie update for the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 6 Pro units in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Note 6 Pro Android Pie update:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is receiving the stable Android Pie update as OTA (over-the-air) in India. The update notification will soon make it to the respective units in India. The Redmi Note 5 Pro Android Pie firmware comes with a hefty size of around 1.8GB. The update carries a firmware build number 10.3.2.0PDMMIXM.

The Android Pie stable firmware for the Redmi 6 Pro is also released as OTA. The update for this device is also heavy and weighs around 1.6GB in size. The update for the Redmi 6 Pro comes with a firmware build 10.3.2.0.PDMMIXM. The update is being rolled out in a phased manner for both the smartphones and will take some time before it hits all the units.

The update for both the smartphones are big in size, therefore, make sure that the smartphones are connected to a reliable Wi-Fi connection during the update. Besides, if the update notification is not available on your device anytime soon, then you can check it manually. You will need to visit the Settings tab and go to the Software update section for a manual Android firmware update.

What New Changes the Update Brings:

Starting with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the new firmware comes with the May 2019 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and key Android Pie features. Notably, this update does not come with any new MIUI features. The features which the update brings include Adaptive Battery, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture-based navigation, Adaptive Brightness amongst others.

The update for the Redmi 6 Pro also brings the same Android Pie elements as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. The May 2019 Android security patch is also bundled for the device along with some new features. The update brings support for Dual VoLTE and a Face Unlock feature for apps. The device also gets a new Dark Mode and some other features. We can expect a more refined user experience following the update on both the smartphones.

