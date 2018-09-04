Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro will be Amazon exclusive

The Redmi 6 series of smartphones will be launched in India on September 5. While we are just a day ahead of the launch event, we are coming across numerous teasers and confirmations from the company regarding these smartphones. The latest one is regarding their availability of these smartphones.

Well, online retailer Amazon India has come up with a dedicated page for the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones. This move confirms that the three smartphones will be exclusive to Amazon. The teaser page also shows that these phones will be launched at 12:30 PM in the country. And, there is a 'Notify Me' button for the interested buyers.

This teaser is similar to the one that the Redmi India Twitter handle posted back in the last week to hint that the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro are coming soon to India. However, this one shows only 2 smartphones while there were 3 phones in the previous one. And, the teaser page goes on revealing features such as upgraded notch display, great camera performance, powerful and efficient hardware, a capacious battery and Face Unlock.

Dual VoLTE teased

One of the recent teasers posted by the company confirmed that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones will support Dual VoLTE in the country. Notably, these smartphones come with MediaTek chipsets supporting the feature. But the Redmi 6 Pro with a Snapdragon 625 SoC does not support the same.

Given that the Xiaomi and Ericsson lawsuit has been settled, the former is free to launch smartphones with MediaTek chipsets in India. For the uninitiated, the company did not sell MediaTek smartphones in the country for the past four years due to the lawsuit and had to use Snapdragon processors here.

Storage variants leak

On the storage front, the Redmi 6A is said to come in two variants - 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM + 32GB storage. The Redmi 6 will come in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB/64GB storage. The Redmi 6 Pro will also arrive in two variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. There is no word regarding the maximum limit of expandable storage support for now though we know there will be a microSD card slot on board.