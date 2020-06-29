Just In
Xiaomi Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Launching On June 30: What To Expect
Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C smartphones are set to debut tomorrow (June 30). Xiaomi shared the launch date via a post on its Facebook Malaysia page. Although there aren't any specifications revealed, the smartphones have been spotted at various certifications and other listings.
Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Launch
Earlier, it was speculated that the Redmi 9A would launch in July. But now, it's confirmed to launch on June 30, the Xiaomi Facebook page notes. As the name suggests, the Redmi 9A comes as a successor to the Redmi 8A. The Redmi 9C seems to be the latest addition to the Redmi 9 series.
Redmi 9A Expected Features
The upcoming Redmi 9A is expected to have a similar front design like the Redmi 9, which launched recently. The Redmi 9A is expected to feature a dual-camera module with a 13MP primary shooter. A 5MP selfie shooter is also expected, housed in the waterdrop notch. The Redmi 9 is reportedly shipping in three color options of Midnight Grey, Twilight Blue, and Peacock Green.
Some of the other specifications spotted include a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The Redmi 9A is expected to be another entry-level smartphone, powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset with 3GB RAM. A 5,000 mAh battery capacity with a 10W fast charger was also spotted earlier.
Redmi 9C Expected Specifications
Although the Redmi 9A has been spotted multiple times on the rumor mill, the Redmi 9C has remained out of the spotlight. Reports have noted that the Redmi 9C will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset paired with 3GB RAM. For storage, the 64GB variant was also spotted.
The Redmi 9C is said to ship with two variants, one with NFC support and another without it. No other features of the smartphone have surfaced online, so we don't know its display or its camera aspects.
Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C Budget Smartphones
Redmi is a popular brand in India, with popular offerings like the Redmi Note 9 series and more. The upcoming Redmi 9A and the Redmi 9C target the budget smartphone segment and are expected to be priced less than Rs. 15,000. The smartphones may face some competition with India-made entry smartphones like Micromax and Lava, especially with the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiments.
