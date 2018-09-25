Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to get stable MIUI 10 update in mid-October

Xiaomi MIUI 10, the latest iteration of the company's custom ROM is now available for most of the Redmi and Mi devices eligible to get it. The new interface was introduced in May this year and is being rolled out to compatible devices in phases. While it is expected to be available for the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A launched recently in India, there is good news for the users of one of the successful Xiaomi phones.

Well, the talk is about the Redmi Note 4 that made the brand successful in the Indian market. Xiaomi has detailed an update roadmap showing when the yesteryear models such as Redmi 5, Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 4 will get the update. Given that the MIUI 10 will bring a lot of changes, the update will definitely be a great one for the users of these smartphones.

Talking about the roadmap, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will get the MIUI 10 stable update in October. As per a new post on the official MIUI forum, the Redmi Note 4 will get the MIUI 10 ROM sometime in mid-October. Not only the Redmi Note 4, even the Redmi 6 is also expected to get the update in the same time frame.

MIUI 10 features

The stable ROM is the most-awaited software updates as it brings a new interface, nice improvements and more. What's interesting is that it is designed with the tall 18:9 aspect ratio in mind. Eventually, the update will offer the best experience on devices with the tall aspect ratio of 18:9 or higher such as the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1.

Talking about the new features, it brings a revamped recent apps menu with a card style layout and users can interact with the cards with a touch and long press. It integrates AI that reduces the load time of apps and understands the user behavior to speed up the launch time of the most used apps. Also, there is a driving mode and smart home manager (in China). The major attraction is the support for portrait mode even on devices with a single camera.

So, if you are using a Redmi Note 4, then you will get the update to the stable MIUI 10 ROM sometime in the coming weeks.