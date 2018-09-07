ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant sale today at 12 PM: Discounts and offers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro in Red will once again be available today.

    Recently, the Red color variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched in India. The device went on sale for the first time a couple of days back. Now, it will be available once again today at 12 PM via Flipkart for the interested buyers to grab hold of it.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red variant sale today at 12 PM

    The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants and is priced similar to the other color options. Notably, the base variant with 4GB RAM for 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 14,999 and the high-end variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 16,999.

    Redmi Note 5 Pro offers

    The smartphone is available via Flipkart with a slew of offers. Notably, the customers who use an Axis Bank Buzz credit card can avail 5% discount on the purchase. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option for 6 months via Bajaj Finserv. Apart from these offers, there are EMI options for 24 months as well.

    Besides Flipkart, this smartphone is also available on Mi.com, Mi Home stores and Xiaomi authorized resellers all over the country. And, both the variants of the Red Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for purchase.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

    To refresh on the specifications, the smartphone bestows a 5.99-inch IPS display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone is protected by 2.5D curved glass and comes with rounded corners. Under its hood, the handset makes use of a Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with Adreno GPU and 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a hybrid SIM card slot supporting either two nano SIM cards or a nano-SIM card and a microSD card.

    For imaging, the smartphone bestows a dual-camera module at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor for the bokeh effect. The selfie camera is a 20MP Sony sensor with support for Face Unlock, FHD 1080p videos and a dedicated LED flash.

    The connectivity aspects on board the smartphone include the standard ones such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo and recently received the MIUI 9.6.4 update. It is expected to get the MIUI 10 based on Android 9 Pie. A 4000mAh battery powers it with support for Quick Charge 2.0.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 11:04 [IST]
