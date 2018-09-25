Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro hands-on video confirms quad cameras and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is circulating in several rumors and leaks in the recent times. The speculations have shed light on some of the specifications and details of the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone. Now, a leaked hands-on video shows more details of this smartphone.

The well-known YouTube channel Technical Guruji has posted a quick hands-on video of the alleged Redmi Note 6 Pro. The video shows the complete retail package and a fully functional unit of the smartphone.

Unboxing of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Going by the video that has been uploaded on YouTube, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone bestows a 6.26-inch display with a FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is believed to make use of an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC as predicted by the previous reports. Even a leaked Geekbench listing of the smartphone revealed the presence of the Snapdragon 636 chipset. This model in the video appears to have 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the benchmark hinted at a 4GB RAM variant. And, it runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.6.

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup as seen on a leaked live image. Eventually, it appears to have two dual-camera modules - one at the front and one at the rear. The rear camera module is likely to comprise 12MP + 5MP sensors with Dual Pixel AF. The selfie camera module is said to be a 20MP + 2MP module as reported earlier. It further shows that the box will bundle a regular 10W charger and a micro USB cable. The device comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR blaster.

On the comparison front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro appears to have updated cameras. The Redmi Note 5 Pro had smaller pixel at its rear and a single selfie camera. However, the base variant of the smartphone had ample memory with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

Talking about its launch date, we are yet to know when this smartphone will be announced. However, it looks like it will be one of the most advanced devices in the Redmi lineup so far. In a few more days, we may get to know more details regarding the device.