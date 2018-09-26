Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price and specifications leak; could be the most expensive Redmi phone ever

Xiaomi is yet to reveal when exactly it will unveil the Redmi Note 6 Pro. In the meantime, it looks like the device was accidentally listed online by an e-commerce portal shedding light on its specifications and possible pricing. However, this is not the first time that this smartphone is being listed online.

Initially spotted by GSMArena, the Redmi Note 6 Pro was spotted on Smart.md, a Moldovan online store. Prior to this too, the device was listed by other online retailers such as AliExpress, Giztop, etc. Though this isn't the first time that we are getting to know about its expected pricing, it is interesting as the listing reveals the complete specifications as well. Notably, this leak comes soon after the leaked hands-on video showing the device.

Possible Redmi Note 6 Pro price

From the listing, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is likely to be priced at 5,799 Moldovan Lei (approx. Rs. 25,000) for the base variant with 32GB storage and 6,399 Moldovan Lei (approx. Rs. 27,500) for the high-end variant with 4GB RAM. If this pricing is true, then this device will be the most expensive Redmi smartphones to be launched ever by the company.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications

Going by the listing, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is likely to arrive with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display with a notch on top. The screen is likely to have a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Under its hood, the smartphone from Xiaomi is seen to employ a Snapdragon 636 SoC from Qualcomm. This processor is said to be coupled with either 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space or 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Though there is no word regarding the expandable storage support we can expect a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB of additional storage. We believe so as the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro were launched with this capability.

On the imaging front, the upcoming Xiaomi device is believed to have a quad-camera setup with dual cameras at both the front and rear. The selfie camera module is listed to comprise 20MP and 2MP sensors while it is likely to have 12MP and 5MP cameras at the rear. The other aspects of the smartphone listed online include Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9 and a juicy 4000mAh battery.