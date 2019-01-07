Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench listing hints at Snapdragon 660 SoC

Recently, Xiaomi announced that the Redmi lineup of smartphones will be a separate brand and focus only on the budget smartphones. Interestingly, the first smartphone to be launched after this announcement is likely to use a 48MP rear camera. And, the company is speculated to come up with the Redmi 7 series of phones in its home market China sometime soon.

Now, fresh information suggests that the announcement of the Redmi Note 7 Pro could be nearing. As per a recent report by MySmartPrice, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking database suggesting that its launch is nearing.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro benchmark listing

As per the same, the Redmi Note 7 Pro is likely to be an upcoming Xiaomi smartphone featuring the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE based on the 14nm process. When it comes to the comparison front, the Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in September 2018 uses the Snapdragon 636 SoC and its successor appears to be a significant upgrade.

Besides this processor, the benchmark listing also shows that the smartphone might use up to 6GB RAM. And, the company is likely testing the Android 9 Pie OS.

Moving on to the scores, this smartphone appears to have scored 1462 points and 4556 points in the single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Notably, these scores are relatively lower than that of the other Snapdragon 660 powered smartphones.

Redmi 7 spotted on TENAA

Recently, a mysterious Xiaomi smartphone was spotted on the Chinese certification database TENAA and it was speculated to be the Redmi 7. As per the listing, it features a 6.3-inch display and a decent 3900mAh battery. The alleged design of the device was also out showing a glossy back and multiple gradient color options. The device appears to arrive with a dual camera setup with the two lenses positioned vertically and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Given the previous launch pattern of the company, we can expect the device to be launched in the coming months. But we cannot come to any conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the company.