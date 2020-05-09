Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First India Sale Confirmed For May 12: Price, Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max was announced back in March this year alongside the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, its sale in the country that was set for May 25 was delayed. Just a few days ago, the company resumed its operations and the Redmi Note 9 Pro was put up for sale. Now, the Redmi Note 9 Pro's official arrival has also been confirmed for next week by the company itself.

Redmi Note 9 Pro India Sale And Pricing Details

Xiaomi took to its official website to announce the May 12 launch date of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max here in India. The device will be available for purchase in Aurora Blue, Interstellar Black, and Glacier White colors. Notably, the delivery of the device will first be available for the green and orange zones. You will be able to place an order for the device on mi.com starting 12PM on the aforementioned date.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will be selling at Rs. 16,499 which will be the price of 6GB RAM and 64GB model. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant will be retailing at Rs. 17,999, while the top-model with 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model will be selling at Rs. 19,999.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max A Good Buy?

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. This mid-range chipset is accompanied by Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The device comes with up to 128GB storage and further supports up to 256GB microSD card. It will ship with Android 10 OS which will be layered with MIUI 11 skin atop.

The smartphone flaunts a 6.67-inch DotDisplay which offers 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution. It has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and features a punch-hole that accommodates a 32MP selfie camera. The quad-rear camera setup houses a 64MP primary sensor clubbed with an 8MP sensor to capture wide-angle shots.

Completing the setup is a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The unit gets its fuel from a 5,020 mAh battery that is accompanied by 33W fast charging. It comes as no surprise that the Redmi Note series is what helped the brand grab the attention of the budget segment users.

We have seen some capable devices in the series previously as well. And the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is also equipped with some good set of internals for its price tag which makes it worth a buy.

