Xiaomi Redmi Y2 India launch: Watch live steaming here

Xiaomi has scheduled an event on India today, which is said to be the launch event of Redmi Y2. The Chinese smartphone maker has scheduled the event at 3 PM in New Delhi, where the company is going to unveil a budget smartphone. There are many reports which suggest that the smartphone will be Redmi Y2. The smart is expected to be the rebranded Redmi S2 which was launched in China earlier this year.

The rumors and speculations about the upcoming smartphone are floating on the web for quite a time now. The existing rumors point out at the presence of a 5.99-inch FHD+ display with an FHD+ resolution. Under its hood, the smartphone is likely to house a Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3080mAh battery to render a decent backup to it.

The imaging aspects are said to include a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The selfie camera is being teased to be a 16MP sensor with AI capabilities, HDR and a soft light LED flash.

One of the recent teasers posted by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi's Global VP and Managing Director for India tipped that the MIUI 10 global rollout announcement could be made at the Redmi Y2 launch event today.

Redmi Y2 is believed to be priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively for the 32GB and 64GB storage variants. This pricing is similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 leaving us with doubts. Anyways, we will get to know the same at the event later today. Until then, we need to consider this as a mere speculation.

Xiaomi will live stream the launch event of the Redmi Y2 on its official website and social media channels. If you are interested in catching the live updates at your comfort. You can watch the live streaming below here.

