Xiaomi Redmi Y2 up for sale on Amazon with Rs. 500 cashback

Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the newly launched selfie-centric phone is up for sale today at 12 PM via Amazon India. For the first time, Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 500 in the form of Amazon Pay cashback. This offer is applicable for purchases made between 12 PM and 1 PM today. Take a look at the terms and conditions associated with this offer and the other offers for the buyers of the Redmi Y2 from below.

To refresh, the smartphone comes with highlights such as an AI-powered dual-camera setup at its rear, an octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC, a long-lasting battery life and a full-screen 18:9 display.

Amazon Pay cashback offer

As mentioned above, the Rs. 500 cashback will be credited to the Amazon account of the buyer in the form of Amazon Pay balance in three working days from the date of shipping. Buyers can pay for the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 using any prepaid payment mode to avail this cashback. On choosing no cost EMI or bank discount offer, the cashback will be issued within 20 days from the date of shipment, claims Amazon.

Other Xiaomi Redmi Y2 offers

In addition to the Rs. 500 Amazon Pay cashback offer, the Redmi Y2 buyers can get 10% cashback on using a Citibank credit card and choosing EMI payment mode. Also, Airtel is offering an instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 and up to 240GB of additional data for free. Eventually, the effective price of the smartphone is around Rs. 6,799 for the base variant and Rs. 9,399 for the high-end variant.

Notably, the Redmi Y2 went on sale on Mi.com yesterday. The official Mi store offered exchange offers to trade in old smartphones. It was available with an additional 3 months of free subscription to Hungama Music, Airtel's Rs. 1,800 instant cashback and 240GB additional data as well.

Redmi Y2 price in India

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the international variant of the Redmi S2 that was launched in China. The smartphone has been launched in two variants. The base variant ships with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 9,999. The top-end variant features 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 12,999. The device is available in three colors - Gold, Rose Gold and Dark Grey.