Xiaomi Unveils Concept Phone With Truly Bezel-Less, Curved Waterfall Display, No Ports

Xiaomi has unveiled a new concept phone and this one features a truly bezel-less design. The new concept phone features a curved waterfall display on all four sides, which means there are no ports or buttons on the handset. The concept phone will likely power up with touch and function primarily on touch and gesture controls.

Xiaomi Concept Phone Unveiled

In what comes as a futuristic design, the Xiaomi concept phone with its four curved edges was revealed via its official Twitter handle. The video of the phone showcases the handset from all sides. Here we can see the camera module at the rear top-left corner. The most intriguing part is the quad-curved waterfall display of the device.

This enables a flowing display, thanks to the custom-made MIUI skin. The video also highlights the fact that there are no physical buttons or ports. Since there is no charging port either, the phone is expected to be wirelessly charged. Additionally, the Xiaomi concept phone video reveals the status bar on the right edge, which presents a cleaner look on the display.

What's even more intriguing is the placement of the selfie camera. It looks like Xiaomi might have placed the selfie camera sensor under the display, though Xiaomi didn't officially confirm this. The hyper quad-curved 88-degree surface area "represents the sum of 46 ground-breaking patents, greater than its parts," says Xiaomi.

Xiaomi Concept Phone Launch

Several OEMs often reveal concept smartphones. Most of these don't even make it to the commercial market. All smartphone makers have several patents lodged where they could use the technology for their later devices. This was also how we first came across the foldable smartphone technology.

For instance, Apple has also patented a foldable smartphone design. Apart from Xiaomi, other players like Vivo and OnePlus have also showcased their concept smartphones with unique designs and features under the hood. That said, it remains unclear if this particular Xiaomi concept smartphone will ever make it to the market.

