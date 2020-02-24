Vivo Teases APEX 2020 Concept Smartphone, Announces Launch Date

The Vivo APEX series is the company's platform for bringing out smartphones with experimental technology. However, these smartphones are mainly targeted to the Chinese audience and are launched in limited markets.

Vivo APEX 2020

Announcing the launch date on Weibo, Vivo said that the upcoming APEX 2020 represents the company's prediction and layout of the smartphone development and technological innovation in 2020. The Weibo post also teased the first poster for the upcoming next-generation smartphone. The images reveal a faintly curved screen.

Additionally, Vivo also teases the smartphone with the number ‘120'. The Chinese smartphone maker may have introduced a 120Hz refresh rate for the display. However, other speculations note the number 120 could be something else altogether. The post also teases the back of the Vivo APEX 2020 with a periscope zoom camera for a loss-less zoom.

APEX 2020 Expected Features

Like the previous APEX smartphones, the upcoming smartphone hints what we can expect from the upcoming flagship Vivo smartphones. Some of the other speculated features include a bezel-less curved-edge display. It is also believed to include a super-high screen-to-body ratio. Reports also note that the APEX 2020 will pack an in-display fingerprint sensor

As a comparison, the APEX 2018 and the APEX 2019 brought in the pop-up camera design. The APEX 2020 may feature an under-display selfie camera. The teaser images of the smartphone further reveal that there's a circular oreo-shaped main camera setup with a rectangular optical zoom lens.

The upcoming premium smartphone is also believed to feature 5G connectivity options. The battery, chipset, storage capacity details haven't been revealed yet. However, Vivo will include support for fast charging technology. We'll know what else Vivo has in store when it launches on February 28.