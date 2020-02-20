Vivo Z6 5G Landing Page Reveals Official Launch Date, Design, And Specs News oi-Karan Sharma

There are already too many rumors about the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone and now the company has finally announced that the phone will hit the home country China on February 29. The smartphone is expected to arrive in the mid-range segment as the Z-series smartphone from video falls in mid-range pricing. According to the reports, the Z6 5G phone is said to launch with a price point of Yuan 2,000 (approx $285 or Rs. 19,950).

Meanwhile, the company has already created a landing page for the smartphone. Users can also pre-order the Vivo Z6 5G phone, the company is also offering free XE900 headphones with the phone to the buyers who pre-order the Vivo Z6 5G before February 28, 2020.

The landing page also comes with a poster of the smartphone revealing the punch-hole display placed at the top-right corner of the phone. Besides, the Vivo Z6 5G is also confirmed to be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, clubbed with X55 5G modem. Xiaomi also uses the same chipset to juice Redmi K30 5G smartphone.

The landing page also shows that the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup at the back in a rectangular shape along with an LED flash. On the battery part, the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with a 44W fast charging technology support. On the security part, the phone will be equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As far as software is concerned, the Vivo Z6 5G is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box and launch with dual-model SA and NSA 5G network support. The landing page also suggests that the smartphone will be launched in a blue/purple combination and black color option.

The company has already revealed a lot of information on the landing page, be it design, camera specification, hardware, and software. All we need to wait for is the pricing of the Vivo Z6 5G smartphone.

Source

Best Mobiles in India