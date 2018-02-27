Ziox partners with Reliance Jio to provide exciting new offers on its latest 4G smartphones

Ziox Mobiles, a growing mobile handset brand in India has now announced its successful association with Reliance Jio. With the new found partnership Ziox will be providing several benefits to consumers who are interested in buying the latest smartphones that the company has to offer.

Mr. Deepak Kabu, CEO - Ziox Mobiles has said, "We are thrilled to partner once again with the strongest service provider 'Jio'. With the confluence of both the brands, it gives us an immense opportunity to enhance the customer experience by bringing together our popular 4G smartphones with Jio services at affordable prices and benefits."

As such, Reliance Jio will now be offering Rs. 2,200 instant cashback through 'Jio Football Offer' on all new Ziox Smartphones. Under this offer, customers will also be eligible to get 44 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each which will be disbursed to the consumers after they recharge their Jio number with a certain plan.

Consumers can make their first recharge of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 on or before 31st March 2018 and avail the benefits. The offer is applicable to both existing and new Jio customers.

To break down the offers, if customers recharge with Rs. 198 plan, they will be getting unlimited Local and STD voice calls, 56GB of data with 2GB data limit per day, 100 SMS daily. The pack will be valid for 28 days. On the other hand, If customers recharge with Rs. 299 plan, they will be getting unlimited Local and STD voice calls, 84GB of data with 3GB data limit per day, 100 SMS daily. The pack will also be valid for 28 days.

How to claim the Jio Football offer?

Login to MyJio App and tap 'Recharge' from Quick Links.

Select the Jio plan for recharge and tap on 'Buy'.

Cashback voucher will be automatically applied and then users can complete the transaction to successfully redeem the voucher.

Notably, this offer can be availed on the purchase of almost every Ziox Smartphone which prominently comprises of Astra and Duopix smartphone range, all across India.