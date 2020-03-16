ZTE To Announce Axon 11 5G Smartphone On March 23 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Multiple rumors regarding a new smartphone under the ZTE Axon lineup have been circling online for a while now. A new report reveals that the ZTE Axon 11 5G will be launching in China later this month. The ZTE Axon 10s was supposed to launch at the MWC 2020 event, which was canceled over coronavirus scare.

ZTE Axon 11 5G Launch

ZTE has confirmed that it will be launching the ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone in China on March 23. As China is currently in a lock-down state, the launch event will be an online event.

ZTE has given some details about the Axon 11 5G smartphone. The company touts it as the '5G video phone', which suggests that ZTE will be focusing on two aspects for the flagship smartphone, namely 5G connectivity and enhanced camera setup, dedicated to video.

What About ZTE Axon 10s

As mentioned earlier, ZTE was scheduled to launch a smartphone at the MWC 2020 event, which was dubbed as the Axon 10s. The ZTE Axon 10s would be the company's first smartphone to feature the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, nothing has been officially revealed yet.

It's quite likely that the so-called ZTE Axon 10s could be launched as the Axon 11 5G. Some of the previous reports revealed that the ZTE Axon 10s would feature a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, with an aspect ratio of 19:5.9. Reports had also revealed that a waterdrop notch would provide a screen space of 92 percent.

ZTE Axon 11 5G Features

ZTE is said to include a fingerprint reader in the upcoming smartphone. Camera details include a triple-camera setup with 48MP main shooter, 20MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. It's been speculated that there's a 20MP selfie camera housed in the waterdrop notch.

Apart from this, it's believed that the 7nm Snapdragon 865 SoC is placed under the hood coupled with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It is said that MiFavor 10 OS overlaid on Android 9 Pie OS runs on the smartphone. A 4,000 mAh battery fuels the phone with support for Quick Charge 4+ fast charging technology. With the launch scheduled for March 23, we'll know more soon.

