    ZTE has launched its new smartphone - the Axon 11 SE 5G in the Chinese market. After the US ban, ZTE launched its new phone with the help of Chinese carriers such as China Broadcasting Network, China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom.

    ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G With Dimensity 800 Launched

     

    The company claimed that the smartphone is designed to target young users. The handset has made its debut in the market with an affordable price.

    Price & Availability

    The Axon 11 SE 5G is available in three storage variants which include 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for price 1,998 Yuan (~$280), while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 2,298 Yuan (~$322). The variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage comes with a price of 2,598 Yuan (~$364). The smartphone is now available for pre-order in China.

    ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G Specifications

    In terms of specifications, the Axon 11 SE 5G flaunts a 6.53 inches IPS LTPS LCD display. The display produces a resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

    It is powered by the Dimensity 800 5G chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB internal storage. The smartphone also includes a microSD card slot for expanding the storage.

    Coming to the software side, the device runs on Android 10 OS along with MiFlavor UI which is preinstalled on the smartphone.

    The phone draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charger.

    In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera setup which comprises a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor on the back panel. It comes with a 16MP front-facing camera. Other details of the smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

    For connectivity options, the device supports a dual-SIM slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.

    Story first published: Monday, June 1, 2020, 16:52 [IST]
