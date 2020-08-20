ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Official Renders Revealed; Expected Price, Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

ZTE seems to be launching several smartphones lately. Recently, the company confirmed the launch of Axon 20 5G on September 1 in China via its official Weibo account. Now, it seems it will launch another smartphone called the ZTE Blade A7s 2020.

Previously, the smartphone visited multiple certifications including the Federal Communications Commission, Bluetooth SIG authority, Google Play Console listing. The listings already revealed the expected features of the handset. Now, leakster Sudhanshu Ambhore has shared the official renders of the Blade A7s 2020 which reveals the price.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Expected Price

As per the leak, the ZTE Blade A7s 2020 will be available in two configurations including 2GB RAM + 64Gb storage and 3GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 2GB RAM variant will be available at 99 Euros (roughly Rs. 8,794), while the 3GB RAM variant will carry a price tag of 110 Euros (roughly Rs. 9,771).

The tipster has further mentioned that the actual price can be different by 10 Euros. The Blade A7s 2020 will come in blue and black color options. Considering the expected price of the handset, it can be said the ZTE Blade A7s 2020 might fall under the entry-level segment.

ZTE Blade A7s 2020 Expected Specifications

The Blade A7s 2020 is said to feature a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel along with waterdrop notch. It will offer an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels and 262ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it will get power from the UNISOC SC9863A SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. There will be a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

In terms of photography, it will offer a vertical triple camera setup including 16MP main senor, 8MP secondary lens, and another 2MP sensor. For selfies, it will feature an 8MP front shooter. The device will pack a 4,000 mAh battery with support for a 10W charging.

On the connectivity front, the Blade A7s 2020 will include a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port. It will measure 164.7 x 77.4 x 8. mm dimensions and weighs 179 grams. So far, the features of the phone, pricing details have been revealed. So hopefully it will be official soon.

Best Mobiles in India