Gionee M7 Power first impression: Will the smartphone survive the competition?

Design: Close to bezel-less?!

Gionee M7 Power tries to grab consumer's attention through an attractive design with a key feature of a 6-inch display.

The front panel of the device boasts the secondary camera on top along with earpiece and ambient light sensor. Then comes the large display which extends from top to bottom. However, the design is not entirely bezel-less. There is enough room on top as well as the bottom and even the right and left flanks on either side of the display are visible. The home button, back button, and multitasking buttons are all placed on a retractable tray on the display itself. The bottom end of the front panel has the Gionee branding.

The rear panel has a striking metallic band at the top end with camera and flash placed on it. The fingerprint sensor is also placed on the rear panel.

The power toggle and volume rockers are on the right side edge of the device whereas the sim tray is placed on the left edge. The speakers along with micro USB 2.0 port and 3.5 mm audio jack are at the bottom edge.

The smartphone looks decent enough yet it fails to match the ergonomics of its bezel-less competitors. It also feels heavy in hands but its contained girth gives it a good fit in palms. Single handed use is certainly not advised given the large display size the smartphone boasts.