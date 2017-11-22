Gionee M7 Power first impression: Will the smartphone survive the competition?

Smartphone manufacturers resort to popular trends when sculpting devices. The latest innovation in the smartphone industry is the bezel-less or near bezel-less display. Gionee has finally jumped in with a near bezel-less display smartphone.
The Gionee M7 Power comes for a price of Rs. 16,999 in India. It has to face a tough competition from smartphones manufacturers from China that have spread their roots quite well in India. Whether or not Gionee will outdo its competitors, solely depends on the quality of its device which we are about to explore.
Specifications: Big battery and display!
The Gionee M7 Power comes with a big 6-inch display. The display of the device also has a protective covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 3.
The smartphone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor which is clocked to 1.4Ghz. The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage of the mobile phone is expandable to 256GB via microSD card support.
Gionee M7 Power has a rear snapper with 13MP sensor and a single LED flash. The front camera comes with an 8MP sensor.
The smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.1 along with the Amigo UI. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery and it has micro USB 2.0 port along with 3.5mm audio jack.
Design: Close to bezel-less?!
Gionee M7 Power tries to grab consumer's attention through an attractive design with a key feature of a 6-inch display.
The front panel of the device boasts the secondary camera on top along with earpiece and ambient light sensor. Then comes the large display which extends from top to bottom. However, the design is not entirely bezel-less. There is enough room on top as well as the bottom and even the right and left flanks on either side of the display are visible. The home button, back button, and multitasking buttons are all placed on a retractable tray on the display itself. The bottom end of the front panel has the Gionee branding.
The rear panel has a striking metallic band at the top end with camera and flash placed on it. The fingerprint sensor is also placed on the rear panel.
The power toggle and volume rockers are on the right side edge of the device whereas the sim tray is placed on the left edge. The speakers along with micro USB 2.0 port and 3.5 mm audio jack are at the bottom edge.
The smartphone looks decent enough yet it fails to match the ergonomics of its bezel-less competitors. It also feels heavy in hands but its contained girth gives it a good fit in palms. Single handed use is certainly not advised given the large display size the smartphone boasts.
Camera: Good low light performance!
The Gionee M7 Power has a 13MP rear camera with an aperture value of f/2.0. The pictures clicked by the camera are well lit and optimally saturated, however, they clearly lack the details. Low light performance of the rear camera is satisfactory. The smartphone has a single LED flash for taking pictures in the dark which is yet another letdown as dual tone flashes are now very easily available in mid-segment devices.
The smartphone has an 8MP front camera. The front camera captures pictures with a good amount of exposure and saturation. The natural tone is retained handsomely but the details are lost quite easily. In low and dim lit ambiance the front camera offers decent picture quality. The rear camera is also capable of recording videos at 1080p at 30 fps. It was rather disappointing to see that Gionee has still not provided 4K video recording prowess to its latest smartphone.
Performance and hardware: Android Nougat and Snapdragon 435!
The device gets an octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM. The specifications are enough to expect that the smartphone will offer smooth multitasking capabilities. Given the advantage of Snapdragon 435, it can also be expected that M7 Power can handle some heavy games.
The device uses micro USB 2.0 for charging and physical connections. It has a 3.5 mm audio jack on the base edge. It also boasts a fingerprint sensor which is very quick and performs without any delay.
The key feature of the smartphone is a big size 6-inch display. I was not too impressed with the display quality. It has a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9 ratio. The pixel density is pretty low, 268 ppi.
Conclusion: Fails expectations?!
Gionee has seen a rapid degeneration in sales figures in the Indian subcontinent. This is partly due to its competition's offerings and partly due to Gionee's incapability to match up.
Gionee M7 Power has some great elements to offer such as the Snapdragon 435 processor and a good low light performance camera setup. Yet it fails to match up to the current standards when it comes to display and ergonomics.
We will soon provide you an in-depth review of the smartphone.