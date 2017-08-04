Intex Aqua Lions 3 Review: A smartphone with room for improvement!

Intex, the Indian smartphone manufacturer, launched the Aqua Lions 3 smartphone in India on July 20, 2017. It is among the company's budget lineup of 4G smartphones launched in India in 2017.

Rating: 3.0 /5

Intex has launched 19 smartphones in the year 2017 so far which is surprising enough since none of the handsets have been priced above Rs. 10,000. As a matter of fact, the most expensive smartphone- (which model) launched by Intex in 2017 retails for Rs. 8,050.

The big question on everyone's mind is, why so many smartphones! Officials from the company wouldn't say it out loud but Intex's strategy is quite pretentious. Intex relies on offline retailers for the sale of its products. The company also targets consumers who are not willing to spend too much on high-end smartphones from leading global brands.

Intex counts on it offline retailers for the sale of their smartphones. Intex smartphones do not offer high-end processors and offline marketing has given Intex a consumer base which sacks a considerable number of consumers who do not care much for the latest technology.

Well, let's talk about the Intex Aqua Lions 3. The 4G handset will cost you Rs. 6,499. The specifications are pretty decent for the price but don't just skip the rest of the review if by any chance you are actually going to spend on the device. Let's get started:

Specifications- Decent on papers!

The device boasts a 5-inch HD IPS display with Dragontrail Glass protection. Powered by none other than quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor clocked at 1.25 GHz, this device boasts a 2GB RAM. It also has a Mali-T720 graphics chipset for smooth graphics rendering.

It has an internal storage of 16GB with microSD card support enabling users to expand the storage capacity to 128GB. The device has a 4,000 mAh battery.

The front and rear camera are 8MP snappers and both the cameras get a flash support. The device runs Android Nougat 7.0 sustaining the competition from peers of various brands.