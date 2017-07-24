Unihertz Jelly Pro review: It's not just world's smallest 4G smartphone, but much more

With the ever increasing size of smartphones, it is pretty common to see people carrying devices that don't fit into their pockets anymore.

PROS Compact size | Decent performance | Android Nougat on board CONS Hard to type | Not so impressive camera quality Full Specifications

In such an era, Unihertz has come up with the Jelly Pro touted to be the world's smallest 4G VoLTE smartphone launched ever. This smartphone packs in numerous capabilities despite its small size. The Android Lilliput can actually do a lot of more than you can imagine. Running on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the device was launched on Kickstarter in May this year.

The Unihertz Jelly Pro is priced affordably at $79 for the base variant with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage and $95 for the Pro variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage as the Kickstarter project. Once it is launched to the general public, we can expect a $30 increase in the pricing of both variants.

Let's take a look at how capable the Jelly Pro smartphone is on its own and how well it can stack up with the other Android smartphones in the market in terms of usability from below.