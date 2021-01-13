ENGLISH

    Top 10 Most Popular Smartphones Above Rs 30,000 to buy in Jan 2015

    By Harish
    |

    Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has gone far from where it started. Lenovo has released a 5 inch budget with 4G LTE connectivity phablet recently at the tech show CES 2015. Yes, the China based PC maker is trying hard to taste some amount of success in the smartphone market. But this time its with 4G LTE smartphone Lenovo A6000.

    Lenovo A6000 features a 5-inch HD IPS display, Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Vibe 2.0 UI OS, powered by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU alongwith 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory with Expandable option, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 4G LTE / 3G connectivity, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, GPS, 2300mAh battery.

    GizBot presents you the list of mobiles under the flagship category which will face tough competition of Lenovo A6000 phablet.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 4

    5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display
    Android 4.4 (KitKat) OS
    2.7 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor with Adreno 420 GPU
    3GB of RAM
    32GB of internal memory
    Expandable up to 128GB with microSD
    16MP of rear camera
    3.7MP front-facing camera
    4G / 3G
    WiFi
    Bluetooth
    3200mAh Battery

    Google Nexus 6

    6-inch QHD AMOLED Screen
    Android v5 (Lollipop)
    2.7 GHz + Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 Quad Core
    3 GB RAM
    32 GB
    13MP of rear camera
    2MP Front camera
    4G
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    3220 mAh Battery

    Apple iPhone 6
     

    4.7-inch Touchscreen
    iOS 8
    A8 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M8 Motion Co-processor
    16 GB
    8MP of rear camera
    1.2MP Front Camera
    Wifi

    Samsung Galaxy Note Edge

    5.6 Inches Super AMOLED curved Edge capacitive touch screen
    Android v 4.4.4 Kitkat OS
    Quad - Core Processor
    3 GB RAM
    32/64 GB, Expandable up to 64GB via microSD card
    16MP of rear camera
    3.7MP Front camera with LED flash
    4G
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    3000mAh Li-Ion battery

    HTC One M8

    5 inch touch screen
    Android OS
    2.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Quad Core Processor
    2 GB RAM
    16 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
    5 MP Secondary Camera
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    2600 mAh Li-Ploymer, battery

    HTC Desire Eye

    5.2 inch touch screen full HD, Very Sharp
    Android V 4.4.2 OS
    2.3 GHz Quad Core Processor 801 Snapdragon
    2 GB RAM
    16 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
    13 MP Primary camera
    13 MP Front Camera
    3G
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    2400 mAh Li-ion, battery

    HTC One E8

    5 inch Touch screen
    Android 4.4.2 OS
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Quad Core Processor
    2 GB RAM
    16 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
    13 MP Primary camera
    5 MP Front Camera
    3G
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    2600 mAh Li-Polymer battery

    LG G3

    5.5 inch Touch screen
    Android 4.4.2 OS
    2.5 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad Core Processor
    3 GB RAM
    32 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
    13 MP Primary camera
    2.1 MP Front Camera
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    3000 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy Alpha

    4.7-inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen
    Android 4.4.4 OS
    1.8 GHz + 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
    2 GB RAM
    32 GB
    12 MP Primary camera
    2.1 MP Front Camera
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    1860 mAh battery

    Samsung Galaxy Note 3

    5.7 inches (~74.8% screen-to-body ratio)
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) OS
    Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (N9005, N9002)/ Exynos 5 Octa 5420 (N9000)
    3 GB RAM
    16/32/64 GB
    13 MP Primary camera
    2 MP Front Camera
    Wifi
    Bluetooth
    3200 Li-Ion mAh battery

    OPPO Find 7

    5.5-inch TFT Capacitive Touchscreen
    Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) OS
    2.5 GHz Qualcomm MSM8974AC Quad Core Processor
    128 GB
    5 MP Secondary Camera
    13 MP Primary Camera
    Wi-Fi
    Bluetooth
    3000 mAh battery      

     

    Nokia Lumia 930

    5-inch OLED Super-sensitive Touch
    Windows 8.1 OS
    2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Quad Core Processor
    32 GB Internal Storage
    20 MP Primary Camera
    Secondary Camera Support
    Wi-Fi
    Bluetooth
    2420 mAh battery

