Just In
- 25 min ago HTC Desire Pro 5G Powered By Snapdragon 690 SoC Silently Announced: Price, Specification
-
- 41 min ago Oppo Find X3 Pro Renders Show Design; Launch Tipped For March
- 54 min ago Airtel Launches Prime Video Mobile Edition Plan To Offer Amazon Services At Rs. 89
- 1 hr ago Reliance Digital Pongal And Sankranti Festival Sale: Best Deals and Offers On Electronics Gadgets And More
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Hyundai Grand i10 Removed From Indian Website: Hatchback Discontinued?
- News Who are the three directors in Tesla's new Indian subsidiary?
- Movies Vaani Kapoor On Being Told To Be More Visible Through Films: I Believe In Choosing Quality Over Quantity
- Sports Aubameyang 'positive' despite struggling for Arsenal
- Finance How Can I Make The Most Of My FD Account?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In West Bengal In January In 2021
- Lifestyle Sara Ali Khan Drives Mid-Week Blues Away As She Spreads Cheerful Vibes In Her Colourful Outfit
- Education RRB NTPC Admit Card 2021 Phase-2, Check Direct Link
Top 10 Most Popular Smartphones Above Rs 30,000 to buy in Jan 2015
Chinese manufacturer Lenovo has gone far from where it started. Lenovo has released a 5 inch budget with 4G LTE connectivity phablet recently at the tech show CES 2015. Yes, the China based PC maker is trying hard to taste some amount of success in the smartphone market. But this time its with 4G LTE smartphone Lenovo A6000.
Recommended: Lenovo A6000 India Launch Invites are out for January 16: 10 Big Screen Phones Under 4G Threat!
Lenovo A6000 features a 5-inch HD IPS display, Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Vibe 2.0 UI OS, powered by 1.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 processor with Adreno 306 GPU alongwith 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal memory with Expandable option, 8MP rear camera, 2MP front-facing camera, 4G LTE / 3G connectivity, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, GPS, 2300mAh battery.
GizBot presents you the list of mobiles under the flagship category which will face tough competition of Lenovo A6000 phablet.
Samsung Galaxy Note 4
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5.7-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display
Android 4.4 (KitKat) OS
2.7 GHz quad-core Snapdragon 805 processor with Adreno 420 GPU
3GB of RAM
32GB of internal memory
Expandable up to 128GB with microSD
16MP of rear camera
3.7MP front-facing camera
4G / 3G
WiFi
Bluetooth
3200mAh Battery
Google Nexus 6
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
6-inch QHD AMOLED Screen
Android v5 (Lollipop)
2.7 GHz + Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 Quad Core
3 GB RAM
32 GB
13MP of rear camera
2MP Front camera
4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
3220 mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 6
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
4.7-inch Touchscreen
iOS 8
A8 Chip with 64-bit Architecture and M8 Motion Co-processor
16 GB
8MP of rear camera
1.2MP Front Camera
Wifi
Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5.6 Inches Super AMOLED curved Edge capacitive touch screen
Android v 4.4.4 Kitkat OS
Quad - Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32/64 GB, Expandable up to 64GB via microSD card
16MP of rear camera
3.7MP Front camera with LED flash
4G
Wifi
Bluetooth
3000mAh Li-Ion battery
HTC One M8
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5 inch touch screen
Android OS
2.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Quad Core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
5 MP Secondary Camera
Wifi
Bluetooth
2600 mAh Li-Ploymer, battery
HTC Desire Eye
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5.2 inch touch screen full HD, Very Sharp
Android V 4.4.2 OS
2.3 GHz Quad Core Processor 801 Snapdragon
2 GB RAM
16 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
13 MP Primary camera
13 MP Front Camera
3G
Wifi
Bluetooth
2400 mAh Li-ion, battery
HTC One E8
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5 inch Touch screen
Android 4.4.2 OS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 Quad Core Processor
2 GB RAM
16 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
13 MP Primary camera
5 MP Front Camera
3G
Wifi
Bluetooth
2600 mAh Li-Polymer battery
LG G3
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5.5 inch Touch screen
Android 4.4.2 OS
2.5 Ghz Qualcomm Snapdragon Quad Core Processor
3 GB RAM
32 GB, Expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card
13 MP Primary camera
2.1 MP Front Camera
Wifi
Bluetooth
3000 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Alpha
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
4.7-inch Super AMOLED Touchscreen
Android 4.4.4 OS
1.8 GHz + 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor
2 GB RAM
32 GB
12 MP Primary camera
2.1 MP Front Camera
Wifi
Bluetooth
1860 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 3
Key Features
Click Here To Buy
5.7 inches (~74.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) OS
Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 (N9005, N9002)/ Exynos 5 Octa 5420 (N9000)
3 GB RAM
16/32/64 GB
13 MP Primary camera
2 MP Front Camera
Wifi
Bluetooth
3200 Li-Ion mAh battery
OPPO Find 7
Key Features
Click Here to Buy
5.5-inch TFT Capacitive Touchscreen
Android v4.3 (Jelly Bean) OS
2.5 GHz Qualcomm MSM8974AC Quad Core Processor
128 GB
5 MP Secondary Camera
13 MP Primary Camera
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
3000 mAh battery
Nokia Lumia 930
Key Features
Click Here to Buy
5-inch OLED Super-sensitive Touch
Windows 8.1 OS
2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 Quad Core Processor
32 GB Internal Storage
20 MP Primary Camera
Secondary Camera Support
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
2420 mAh battery
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
18,990
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150
-
45,025