    Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched In India: Check All The Details Here

    By
    |

    Sony has launched its new HT-Z9F 3.1-channel soundbar in India on Monday.

    Sony HT-Z9F Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched In India

     

    Priced at Rs. 59,990 in the country, the newly launched soundbar is now available across all Sony Center, major electronic stores and e-commerce portals.

    Premium 3.1-Channel Soundbar

    The Sony HT-Z9F soundbar has a three-channel bar speaker, along with a dedicated wireless subwoofer which is included in the price. Besides buyers can buy Sony SA-Z9R wireless rear-channel speakers at Rs.9,990.

    However, as an introductory offer, the company has announced a Pre-booking offer from 1st July until 8th July 2019 and the rear surround speaker SA-Z9R worth Rs.9,990 will be available at no additional cost.

    Dolby Atmos In The HT-Z9F Sound Bar

    The newly launched soundbar Sony HT-Z9F comes with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X compatible, and Sony's own Vertical Surround Engine, which according to the company claims will improve the existing surround sound.

    In addition, it has 'Vertical S' button on the remote that would enable the soundbar to produce three-dimensional sound.

    Furthermore, the soundbar supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision passthrough, with HDMI ARC for connectivity.

    Offer Connectivity To BRAVIA TV

    With up to 2 HDMI input and 1 output connectivity, multiple devices can be connected to the Soundbar. HT-Z9F has USB connectivity in addition to Bluetooth technology. The HT-Z9F can also connect online and stream music using the Chromecast built-in.

    Additionally, the HT-Z9F also comes with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

    Launch of Extra Bass Portable Bluetooth Speakers

    The company has recently launched its EXTRA BASS wireless speaker line up with the launch of SRS-XB32 and SRS-XB22 high power portable speakers.

    For the unaware, the speakers come with an IP67 rating which means that they are resistant to water and dust.

    The speakers pair rubber-like coating with a washable fabric to make your speaker completely party proof.

     

    What We Think About Sony's Products

    As we all Sony has already exited from the smartphone business in India and now the company is only focusing on selling audio and its popular Bravia TV series. In fact, Sony is now launching its soundbars in the affordable segment which we believe will beneficial for the company in the long run.

