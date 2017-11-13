Ultimate Ears launches Megaboom in India at Rs 19,995

Logitech's sub-brand brand Ultimate Ears today announce the launch of new wireless Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM mobile speakers in India.

Music has the power to enhance, energize and connect people, and you feel this whenever you turn the speaker on," said Charlotte Johs, General Manager of Ultimate Ears.

Johs said that "The belief that you can spontaneously transform any moment with music - anytime, anywhere - is at the heart of every experience from Ultimate Ears. We don't just make speakers, we bring music to life."

Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head - Logitech India & SWA said, "This is yet again the party season of the year where everyone would like to celebrate the time with great music. Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM is the perfect amalgamation of immersive sound and great power. We always aim to give consumers an innovative device with magnificent user experience, great specs, and other desirable features. Hence, Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM is a gift to the Indian music lovers from the Ultimate Ears Family this party season."

Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM will be available in the India from November 20, 2017, for a suggested retail price of Rs 19,995/-. Colours- Lava Red and Black Charcoal.

The new product is the next-generation portable wireless speaker that delivers more power, more sound, more bass and more mayhem than the users have ever experienced before in a portable speaker.

The next generation Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM blasts freakishly amazing 360-degree sound with deep, heart-pounding bass, everywhere a user would go. It has a waterproof (IPX7 certified) grab-and-go shape that is shockingly light. Users can take advantage of its long battery life and extended wireless range to start a party wherever, whenever they want to.

Moreover, the speaker also comes with the option of downloading the free Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM app for iOS or Android to unlock an expanding set of cool features, such as a musical alarm, fully customizable sound and remote On/Off. And now, for the first time ever, updates can be made to the speakers over the air.